Redskins awarded league-high four compensatory picks for upcoming NFL Draft

NEW YORK – As the NFL Draft Combine approaches next week, the league awarded 32 compensatory draft picks to 15 teams for the 2019 draft.

The Washington Redskins were the recipients of four picks. Only the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots received as many as the Redskins.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lose more (or better) free agents than it acquires in the previous year.

During the 2018 off-season, the Redskins lost Kirk Cousins, Ryan Grant, Spencer Long, and Niles Paul on offense. On defense, Will Compton and Trent Murphy did not return to the team.

Washington received a third (96th overall pick, fifth (173rd overall), sixth (206th overall), and a seventh (253) round draft pick.

With these additions, the Redskins now have nine total draft picks in the upcoming draft, which will take place in Nashville April 25th-27th.