Norfolk man to serve no jail time after juvenile shot in head

Posted 6:06 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:07PM, February 22, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Tyler Ricks will serve no jail time after shooting a 15-year-old in the head in January 2016.

Ricks was found guilty of reckless handing of a firearm, which is a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year with one year suspended, as well as one year of unsupervised probation.

In January 2016, Ricks shot Duane White in the head in the 4500 block of Bankhead Avenue. News 3 spoke to neighbors, who said that kids in the neighborhood play with guns and believed that the shooting may have been accidental.

Ricks was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.