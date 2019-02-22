John Krasinski reveals ‘A Quiet Place’ sequel release date

John Krasinski is silent no more about the release date for his “A Quiet Place” sequel.

The actor and director revealed on Twitter that the follow-up to the horror film will hit theaters May 15, 2020.

“…time to go back,” he cryptically tweeted on Friday, a message accompanied by a teaser poster.

Krasinski told CNN recently that he never intended to do a sequel, but the success of the second one made him reevaluate the possibilities.

“Usually, in sequels, it’s a hero or a villain that you bring back and you have to build a world around that character because you’re bringing back a character. But you don’t have a world. We have the world,” he said.

In the world of “A Quiet Place,” Earth’s population has dwindled after extraterrestrial creatures with a keen sense of hearing have forced the surviving population to live their lives in complete silence.

Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s real-life wife, played his character’s wife in the movie. Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe played their children.

Blunt recently won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance.

Related: SAG Awards: See the full list of winners

The movie’s inventive premise, powerful ensemble cast and infectious word-of-mouth praise helped propel “A Quiet Place” to a $340 million worldwide box office gross.

“I think this set of circumstances and the fact that people are living through exactly what this family lived through, it’s kind of a world you can explore and re-explore and re-explore,” Krasinski said. “So I think there’s so many more stories to tell in that world that I got excited.”

Spoiler alert: Krasinski’s character did not survive to the end of the film. But, he joked, that doesn’t mean he won’t return.

“Maybe it’s a ‘Hamlet’ thing where I just keep coming back and doing the whole thing,” he said.