In the ‘white’ spot: 1st place ODU men’s hoops hosts 2nd place WKU in White Out

NORFOLK, Va. – (ODUSports.com) The first place Old Dominion men’s basketball team (21-and-6, 11-and-3 C-USA) will host second place Western Kentucky (16-and-11, 9-and-5 C-USA) on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear white on Saturday.

The Monarchs have won five in a row, 10 of their 11 games and 19 of their last 22.

Saturday’s game will air across the ODU Sports Radio Network, with Ted Alexander and Dave Twardzik’s live pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

C-USA Standings

ALL-TIME SERIES vs. WKU

-Saturday will mark the 39th all-time meeting between these two schools.

-The all-time series is tied, 19-19.

-These two teams met earlier this season in a game ODU trailed by 21, only to rally to a 69-66 win. The victory

marked the largest successful comeback in ODU history.

-WKU defeated ODU three times last season (ODU had won six straight over WKU prior to last season).

-ODU is 12-3 all-time against WKU when playing at home.

-These two schools first met during the 1970-71 season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

-The Monarchs rank 6th in the nation for holding teams to 38.3% shooting from the floor for the season.

-Old Dominion’s defense ranks 8th in the country for scoring defense, allowing just 61.0 points per game.

-ODU’s 1,068 total rebounds this season rank 15th in Division I.

-ODU’s 122 total blocked shots rank 29th in Division I.

AHMAD CAVER

-Caver’s 1002:43 total minutes played rank 4th in the NCAA.

-Caver’s 402 FGA rank 30th in the country.

-Caver has scored double-figures in 25 of 27 games this season, while scoring 20 or more points in 12 of those contests.

B.J. STITH

-Stith has scored double-figures in 24 of 27 games, while scoring 20 or more points in 12 of those contests.

ODU IS...

*19-4 when scoring 60 or more points.

*17-3 when shooting 40% or better from the floor.

*18-2 when allowing 69 points or less.

*14-2 when committing less turnovers than its opponent.

*17-3 since December.

*17-5 when out-rebounding its opponent.

*12-2 when leading at half.

*13-1 at home this season (6-1 in league play) and 66-11 at home since the 2014-15 season.

*10-1 on Saturday’s.

COMEBACK KIDS - Largest Deficits Overcome in ODU Victories:

21 (13:07 - 1H) vs. Western Kentucky - (Largest comeback in school history)

17 (2:37 - 1H) vs. VCU

13 (00:44 -1H) at No. 25 Syracuse

13 (05:02 - 1H) at UAB

12 (00:17 - 1H) at Charlotte

CURRENT MONARCHS CLIMBING THE ALL-TIME LEADERBOARDS

AHMAD CAVER

-His 558 career assists rank 7th in school history.

-His 179 career steals rank 9th in school history.

-His 128 games played rank 12th in school history.

-His 1,424 points rank 19th in school history.

B.J. STITH

-His 1,279 points (doesn’t include the 13 he scored at UVA) rank 31st in school history.

WKU Head Coach Rick Stansbury on Coming Back to Play ODU Again:

"We know Old Dominion. We know what we are going into on Saturday. Let's face, I haven't looked at any stats, but they will be sold out, because this is their game. This is their game that separates everything. It'd be nice to have it the last game, but they are going to have it this game. So we know what we are getting into going over there. They have the best environment in this league besides Diddle. Even the first time we played up there, it was a terrific crowd, close to a sellout the first time, but you can bet it's a sellout this time. So we are going into a tough environment and have to play against a really good basketball team, so we have to handle both of those things."