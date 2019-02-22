× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain today and this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain again today and this weekend… Our soggy stretch continues for Friday. Expect widespread rain this morning with showers becoming more scattered this afternoon. It will be cooler today with temperatures falling from the mid to low 40s.

Rain continues for most of the weekend. We will see another washout of a day on Saturday with cloudy skies and widespread rain. Temperatures will be close to normal with highs near 50. Showers will continue for Sunday morning but should taper off by midday. Highs will warm into the 70s Sunday afternoon with clearing skies. Winds will pick up on Sunday, SW at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph.

Finally, a sunny stretch of days to start next week. Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday and most of Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s, close to normal for this time of year.

Today: Cloudy, AM Rain, PM Showers. Temperatures in the 40s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain. Highs near 50. Winds: NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 22nd

2003 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

2003 Severe Weather Outbreak: Southeast VA – Wind Damage reported

2008 Freezing rain and light snow south central VA and lower MD

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.