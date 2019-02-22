× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more wet weather for the weekend, not a complete washout

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County. Flood stage is 16’. The river is expected to rise above flood stage by tomorrow evening and continue to rise to near 17’ by early Wednesday morning.

A front will stall across the area. We will continue to deal with rain at times this evening. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s with patchy fog.

Saturday is shaping up to be another wet day. A warm front will slowly lift over the area bringing overcast skies and rain at times during the day. Be sure to make some indoor plans!

Temperatures will warm a bit overnight due to the front. This will make for another big jump in temperatures on Sunday.

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. We’ll have to deal with some showers for the first half of the day, but skies should start to clear by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will soar to the low 70s.

Looks like we will finally get a break from the rain to start the work week. Expect clear to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s. Another dry day on tap Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Our next chance for rain looks to be Friday, with highs near 50.

