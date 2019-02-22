February’s Squadron of the month is HSC-26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. - Meet our February squadron of the month--the HSC- 26 Chargers! They are the largest HSC squadron in the wing.

Most recently HSC-26 won the Retention Excellence award and the Blue M medical award for 2018.

Right now HSC has two detachments deployed to the FIFTH FLEET. Detachment ONE is a for aircraft land base detachment. Detachment FOUR is a three aircraft ship based detachment.

The squadron says because they deploy in smaller units each member of the team is critical to the mission.

Helicopter Support Squadron Six (HC-6), the "Chargers". Originally a search and rescue squadron, HC-6 soon added vertical replenishment (VERTREP) as a primary mission.

By 1987, after having flown the H-25 HUP, H-43C HUK, H-34 Sea Horse, H-2B Sea Sprite, H-3 Sea King, and H-53 Sea Dragon, HC-6 was completely transitioned to the H-46D Sea Knight, which they would fly exclusively for the next 15 years.

In 2002, the squadron transitioned aircraft once again, introducing the MH-60S Knighthawk to the Atlantic Fleet, conducting the first operational deployment and first at-sea rescue with the new helicopter.

On April 1, 2005, in accordance with the Navy's Helicopter Master Plan, the squadron was re-designated as HSC-26.