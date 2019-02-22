February’s Squadron of the month is HSC-26

Posted 7:14 am, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:26AM, February 22, 2019

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. - Meet our February squadron of the month--the HSC- 26 Chargers! They are the largest HSC squadron in the wing.

Most recently HSC-26 won the Retention Excellence award and the Blue M medical award for 2018.

Right now HSC has two detachments deployed to the FIFTH FLEET. Detachment ONE is a for aircraft land base detachment.  Detachment FOUR is a three aircraft ship based detachment.

The squadron says because they deploy in smaller units each member of the team is critical to the mission.

Helicopter Support Squadron Six (HC-6), the "Chargers".  Originally a search and rescue squadron, HC-6 soon added vertical replenishment (VERTREP) as a primary mission.

By 1987, after having flown the H-25 HUP, H-43C HUK, H-34 Sea Horse, H-2B Sea Sprite, H-3 Sea King, and H-53 Sea Dragon, HC-6 was completely transitioned to the H-46D Sea Knight, which they would fly exclusively for the next 15 years.

In 2002, the squadron transitioned aircraft once again, introducing the MH-60S Knighthawk to the Atlantic Fleet, conducting the first operational deployment and first at-sea rescue with the new helicopter.

On April 1, 2005, in accordance with the Navy's Helicopter Master Plan, the squadron was re-designated as HSC-26.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.