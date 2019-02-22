Elizabeth City Police search for missing teen

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl out of Elizabeth City.

On February 21 5 p.m., Destiny Privott was last seen in the area of Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, according to police.

Privott is 5’2″, with shoulder-length dirty blonde hair that may be up in a bun and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans, and tan UGG boots.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Privott please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.