Elizabeth City Police respond to armed robbery, teen arrested

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested one juvenile in connection to a robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Weeksville Road Sunday.

At approximately 2:24 p.m., officers responded to the store at 1903 Weeksville Road in reference to an armed robbery. Officers spoke to the victims, who said they were in contact with someone over Facebook Messenger in reference to buying an iPhone XS Max for $400.

When the victims arrived at Dollar General, which was where they arranged to meet the seller for the purchase, they were approached by two black males who walked up to their vehicle and asked to see the money for the cell phone. The victims asked the suspects to see the phone first, at which point the suspects pulled out a gun and stole $400 and a cell phone from the victims.

The victims said that the suspects ran across Weeksville Road towards the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park.

Through further investigation, 17-year-old Jaquay McKay Hassell was arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon and was taken to Albemarle District Jail under a $50,000 bond. The second suspect has not been identified at this time.

Both suspects were wearing all black and hoodies. One of the suspects was about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build and a beard, while the other was between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.