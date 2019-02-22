Celebrating National Margarita Day on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – We celebrated National Margarita Day with some tasty drinks. While there are many variations, we chose to stick with the traditional margarita made with lime. This version, from our friends at Executive Beverage, happens to be natural and organic:

1 ounce of tequila

Dash of Triple Sec

Juice of 1/2 lemon or lime

Pour over crushed ice and stir. Rub the rim of a stem glass with the rind of lemon or lime, spin in salt, pour and sip! When made with lemons, the drink will have a softer taste.

Remember, always drink responsibly!