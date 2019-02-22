Celebrate National Margarita Day with these deals

What better day of the week to celebrate National Margarita Day than a Friday!?

Every year on February 22 people around the nation enjoy the delicious drink and this year you can get some pretty sweet deals.

Offers.com put together a list of businesses helping you enjoy a margarita and below are local deals you can take advantage of.

Abuelo’s: Get a selection of hand-crafted margaritas for $6.95 on National Margarita Day.

Bahama Breeze: Celebrate National Margarita Day on Feb. 21 and 22 with $2.22 Classic margaritas.

Chili's: On Feb. 22, get these three margaritas for $5 each: The Cuervo Blue Margarita, Tropical Sunrise Margarita and Blueberry & Pineapple Margarita. Plus, all month long enjoy the limited-time $5 Grand Romance Margarita, which features Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, Fresh Sour and Pomegranate.

Kohl's: Need a blender or glassware to concoct and serve the perfect margarita? Blenders from Calphalon, Ninja and Oster as as much as $30 off. Plus, use this promo code to get a discount on orders over $100.

McCormick & Schmick's: During happy hour on Feb. 22, get $6 Gold Margaritas.

February 22 is also Skip the Straw Day so you can kick the celebration up a notch by helping protect marine life.

Disclaimer: Offers will vary by location and franchise. Please call ahead to your local restaurant to confirm.