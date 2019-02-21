What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of Feb 24th

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT for news, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 CW Primetime

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24

SUPERGIRL

“Suspicious Minds” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

COLONEL HALEY IS DETERMINED TO FIND OUT SUPERGIRL’S IDENTITY — Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) is upset after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) responds to a distress call from a Navy ship that turned out to be a deadly alien attack. Colonel Haley reclaims the site as DEO territory and demands that Supergirl step aside. After Supergirl refuses to be told what to do, Haley refocuses her energy on finding out Supergirl’s true identity and begins to interrogate all DEO agents, including Alex (Chyler Leigh). Meanwhile, Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) tries to persuade Nia (Nicole Maines) to embrace her superpowers but she misinterprets his motives. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Gabriel Llanas (#410). Original air date 1/20/19.

CHARMED

“Witch Perfect” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

SING A SONG — Macy (Madeleine Mantock) is eager to share the information she has learned with her sisters but is thrown by their reaction to the news. To cheer herself up, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) decides to try out for an a capella group, but something doesn’t feel right about the group. Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) runs into an unexpected person from her past. Rupert Evans and Ser’Darius Blain also star. Gina Rodriguez directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez (#111). Original airdate 1/27/2019.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

ARROW

“Unmasked” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

FELICITY MAKES CERTAIN DECISIONS FOR HER FAMILY — Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) stands by her recent decisions regarding her family. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) continue to look into the Dante painting that Curtis (Echo Kellum) found. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Beth Schwartz (#708). Original airdate 12/3/2018.

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three: Angelitos Negros” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

PLANS – Still on the run, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Khalil (Jordan Calloway) succumb to their feelings for one another and begin planning their future together. Meanwhile, Jefferson (Cress Williams) approaches Henderson (Damon Gupton) with a favor. Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III and James Remar also star. Benny Nzingha Stewart directed the episode written by Jan Nash & J. Allen Brown (#210). Original airdate 1/21/2019.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

THE FLASH

“Seeing Red” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CICADA SEVERLY INJURES NORA — During a battle with Cicada (Chris Klein), Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is severely injured. Due to Cicada’s dampening powers, Nora’s speed healing isn’t working, leaving Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) scared for their daughter’s future. Upset about his injured child, The Flash is filled with rage and confronts Cicada in a brutal battle. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) keeps interfering with Caitlin’s work on the cure. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Judalina Neira & Thomas Pound (#511). Original airdate 1/22/2019.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

FLASHBACKS TO 2008 — In a series of flashbacks to 2008, secrets are uncovered about Rosa’s final day, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) mysterious blackouts and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael’s (Michael Vlamis) relationship in high school. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino and Trevor St. John also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#106). Original airdate: 2/26/2019.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Forty-Eight: Requiem for a Welterweight” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

GLADYS RETURNS TO RIVERDALE — As Veronica (Camila Mendes) attempts to steer Hiram (Mark Consuelos) away from the drug business, Gladys’ (guest star Gina Gershon) return to Riverdale throws a wrench into her plan. Betty (Lili Reinhart) grows concerned when Alice (Madchen Amick) decides to take her commitment with The Farm to the next level. Elsewhere, Archie’s (KJ Apa) rush to get into the boxing ring lands him in hot water, while Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) attempt to send the Serpents a message causes tension between her and Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#313). Original airdate 2/27/2019.

ALL AMERICAN

“Legacy” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

UNDER PRESSURE – With playoffs and mid-terms looming, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) makes a few shocking discoveries about his father. Coop (Bre-Z) desperately wants to bring down her enemies, while Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) makes a connection with his grandfather. Taye Diggs, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by John A. Norris and was directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield (#113). Original airdate 2/27/2019.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28

CHARMED

“You’re Dead to Me”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

TELLING THE TRUTH — With Macy (Madeleine Mantock) on a quest to find answers, she goes against Harry’s (Rupert Evans) advice and summons up a Necromancer which puts her and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) in harm’s way. Maggie attends a frat party at Lucy’s (guest star Natalie Hall) encouragement, to help her get over Parker (Nick Hargrove). Meanwhile, Mel (Melonie Diaz) helps Harry who is struggling with his regained memories. Brad Silberling directed the episode written by Michael Reisz (#112). Original airdate 2/17/2019.

LEGACIES

“There’s a Mummy on Main Street” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

SPRING BREAK ROAD TRIP — When the urn goes missing, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Kaleb (guest star Chris Lee), Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridges) and Emma (guest star Karen David) hit the road to locate the artifact before the next Malivore creature arrives. Meanwhile, Lizzie takes aim at Hope for all the past spring breaks she’s ruined. Finally, the group bands together when a town-wide quarantine threatens to expose their supernatural identities. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Marguerite MacIntyre & Sherman Payne (#110). Original airdate 2/28/2019.

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Charles Esten 2” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

BACK FOR MORE — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CHARLES ESTEN (“NASHVILLE”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#503). Original airdate 6/25/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Greg Proops 1” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

THE LAUGHS KEEP ON COMING — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#602). Original airdate 7/2/2018.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Penn & Teller Keep You in Suspense” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Simon Pierro, Nicholas Wallace, Darcy Oake and Alex Geiser. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#507). Original airdate 8/27/2018.