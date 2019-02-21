Virginia bill could send speeding ticket to your mailbox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine checking your mailbox to find a speeding ticket inside — even if a police officer never pulled you over.

A bill waiting for the Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's signature right now — could allow that to happen.

Raise your hand if you`ve ever been in this situation: you`re driving on the highway and pass a police car.

You look down and realize you were speeding, but the police car doesn`t follow you. Sigh of relief, right?

Well — soon the situation may not be that simple.

A bill that just passed through the Virginia General Assembly — would allow police in some cases to just send you a ticket in the mail without pulling you over.

The legislation targets speeding in work zones.

It let`s police use handheld photo speed monitoring devices and — if a driver is caught going 12 miles an hour over the speed limit — the vehicle owner would be mailed a summons and a fine of up to 125 dollars.

The bill does have limits.

It only applies to Virginia State Police in or around work zones. The officer would have to be parked in the work zone with blue lights flashing — and — police would have to post a sign within a thousand feet letting drivers know speed cameras were being used.

The person receiving the ticket could also fight it by testifying they were not driving the vehicle at the time it was seen speeding.

Under the bill — payment of this summons would not go on the driver`s record and wouldn`t impact insurance coverage.

The legislation is in response to a growing number of roadwork accidents in Virginia.

Maryland has a similar law already in place.