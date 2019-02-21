Tractor trailer hauling peanuts in Southampton Co. overturns in accident, ejects driver

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – A call around 9:14 a.m., informed officials of a tractor trailer that was hauling peanut had overturned, causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver was flown to a nearby hospital but sustained minor injuries. There is one lane closed currently due to the accident.

The accident happened at 13000 block of Plank Road on Highway-35 near the Sussex County line.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

There is no further information at this time.