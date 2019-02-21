× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Several rain days ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain again today and to end the week… We will see another messy commute this morning with clouds, fog, and rain. Watch out for dense fog this morning and periods of heavy rain that could cause ponding on the roads. Showers will become more scattered this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Our soggy stretch continues for Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with more rain showers. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain continues for the weekend. We will see another washout of a day on Saturday with cloudy skies and widespread rain. Highs will be near normal in the low 50s. Showers will continue for Sunday morning but should taper off by midday. Highs will warm into the 70s Sunday afternoon with clearing skies.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 21st

1912 Tornado: Fluvanna Co

1989 F1 Tornado: Chowan Co

2014 Severe Weather: Thunderstorm Wind Damage Richmond to Tidewater

