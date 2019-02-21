Newport News man left with life-threatening injuries after shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Catina Way Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch received the shooting call at 4:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man’s injuries were reported as life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Newport News Police have one subject detained, but say the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

