Jussie Smollett in custody, expected in court later Thursday

CHICAGO, Ill. – Empire actor Jussie Smollett is in custody and is expected to appear in Chicago court later Thursday, according to the city’s police department.

On Wednesday, Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false report claiming two men attacked him last month.

Anthony Guglielmi said charges were approved by the Cook County State’s Attorney Office and “Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.”

Filing a false police report is disorderly conduct, according to Illinois code. A class 4 felony is punishable by one to three years, the code says.

Anthony Guglielmi said charges were approved by the Cook County State’s Attorney Office and “Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.”

There will be a press conference that will be streamed on wktr.com at 10 a.m. ET.

Click here for our full coverage on the Jussie Smollett case