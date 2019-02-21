Hampton couple charged with defrauding Medicaid

HAMPTON, Va. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday, charging a Hampton man and woman with conspiracy, health care fraud, false statements, and aggravated identity theft.

According indictment allegations, 40-year-old Maurice Moody, and 48-year-old Dena Major, conspired to defraud the Virginia Medicaid program out of approximately $109,000 by submitting fraudulent claims to Medicaid for their severely disabled son’s care, which he was eligible.

The child’s primary care giver was Major and under Medicaid rules she was also in charge of hiring a personal care aide to help in his care.

Despite knowing that Medicaid does not permit the hiring of a parent to be a personal care aide, Major hired Moody to be their child’s personal care aide and falsely stated that Moody was the child’s uncle.

The indictment alleges that Moody also submitted claims for personal care hours provided to his son when Moody was incarcerated, and when he was out of the area travelling. In September 2015, the child was removed from Major’s custody on allegations of abuse and neglect.

Regardless, Moody and Major continued to bill Medicaid for his care from September 2015 to April 2016. When challenged, the pair attempted to use another minor and pass him off as their child with the Medicaid service facilitator.

Moody and Major are each charged with conspiracy, health care fraud, false statements in a health care matter, and aggravated identity theft. If they are convicted, they each face a minimum of 2 years and a maximum of 44 years in prison.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.