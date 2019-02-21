Groundbreaking starts on high-end apartments in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s beach community is making room for new residents.

One hundred and forty-five high-end apartment homes are coming to the Ocean View neighborhood as early as next year.

The Pinewell Station Apartments will have one, two and three bedroom homes that will range in price from $1,300 to $1,700 per month.

Mayor Kenny Alexander and property developers held a ceremonial groundbreaking this morning.

Alexander says the city is looking to attract more people to its seven and a half miles of beach.

“We are committed to strengthen neighborhoods around this city, but we have a laser focus in Ocean View that we maybe didn’t have 20 or 30 years ago,” said Alexander.

The new apartment homes will sit on the old site of The East Ocean Senior Center.

Construction is expected to finish up in fall of next year.