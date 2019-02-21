× Governor’s approval ratings fall

The most recent polling about Virginia’s leadership shows Governor Northam’s approval rating dropping sharply. The headline of the Quinnipiac poll released yesterday shows Virginians believe Governor Ralph Northam should not resign in the wake of the revelation of a racist photo in his medical school yearbook. The margin was 48%-42% overall. But Northam’s approval rating was negative, at 39%-44%. In June of last year his approval rate was positive 49%-25%.

But the poll shows a racial divide in the Commonwealth. Black voters approve of Northam 49%-24%, while white voters disapprove 50%-36%. Black voters also said he should not resign 56%-31%, while white voters were split evenly 46%-46%.

Voters, black and white, overwhelmingly believe Northam is not a racist. The margin was 62%-21%. But voters, 54%-32% also said he is not the right person to heal racial divisions in Virginia.

Northam cancelled a planned attendance at an event at Virginia Union University which was originally called part of an “apology tour.” Student leaders made it clear that Northam would not be speaking at the event, only listening. The University and the Governor agreed he would visit in the future to discuss racial equality. Northam plans to host Virginia Union University students Friday at the Governor’s mansion.