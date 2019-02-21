Franklin Police investigate after 31-year-old man shot

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Franklin Police Department is investigating a shooting after a 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, the man was found shot in the 300 block of Bruce Street.

Officials added that due to the victim’s level of intoxication, officers were unable to obtain much information. The victim was transported to an area trauma hospital for treatment.

Before receiving a call about the 31-year-old gunshot victim, police had already been dispatched to the Bruce Street area because of references to multiple gunshots being fired.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.