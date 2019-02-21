× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more wet weather to end the work week

Conditions will dry out a bit overnight with lows in the low 40s. Patchy fog is possible.

Much cooler behind the cold front to end the work week. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s, but will then fall as the day progresses. It will be warmer when you wake up and cooler by the afternoon. Expect scattered showers during the day. It will also be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Saturday is shaping up to be a washout. A warm front will slowly lift over the area bringing overcast skies and rain at times during the day. Be sure to make some indoor plans! Temperatures will warm a bit overnight due to the front. This will make for another big jump in temperatures on Sunday.

Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend. We’ll have to deal with some showers for the first half of the day, but skies should start to clear by late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will soar to the low 70s.

Looks like we will finally get a break from the rain to start the work week. Expect clear to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s. Most of the day should be dry Tuesday, with increasing rain chances by nightfall. Expect highs in the low 50s. Another chance for some scattered showers Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

