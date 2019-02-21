Fellow Maryland school alumnae sign online statement supporting Fairfax accuser

Over 150 alumnae of The Bryn Mawr School in Baltimore, Maryland have signed a statement showing support for their fellow alumna, Meredith Watson.

Meredith Watson has accused Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault along with Dr. Vanessa Tyson.

The statement reads as follows:

We are alumnae of The Bryn Mawr School, an all-girls school in Baltimore, Maryland, and we are writing in support of Meredith Watson, a fellow Bryn Mawr graduate.

We can only imagine how hard it was to come forward, and we are in awe of her bravery. Meredith deserves to tell her story, one that remains common and likely under-reported across the country, free from the character attacks that so often discourage women from speaking openly and honestly about assault. Like all victims, she deserves to be heard and listened to, and to see appropriate actions taken.

We hope Meredith stepping forward brings renewed focus to the way universities and law enforcement respond to sexual offenses and, perhaps more significantly, how society teaches men to understand consent.

Meredith attended Bryn Mawr for 13 years, and many of us shared our entire childhoods with her. We knew and know her to be warm, and smart, and confident in all the best ways. She was, and will forever be, our dear friend.

Bryn Mawr’s motto is ex solo ad solem meaning “from the earth to the sun.” It symbolizes a mind opening to truth and wisdom, the way a flower opens to the sun. Only by truly listening and responding to the experiences of women like Meredith can we understand how to make universities safer, more just places, and allow women to lead lives true to themselves without fear of sexual exploitation.

If we are to foster a true culture of support for women and for all victims of sexual assault, we must be willing to make the time and space to listen and act as necessary.

Meredith, we believe you and stand by you.