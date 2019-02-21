Dog owners admit taking more photos of pet than partner, study says

A study released from Rover.com, the nation’s largest network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers, dives into the psyche of modern dog owners.

According to the research, American pet owners are changing what is means to own animals through an increased regard for the feelings and dignity of their pets.

24% of “Dog people” make up songs to sing to their dogs, 29% share more pictures online of their dog than of friends and family, and 54% say they will even consider ending a relationship if their dog doesn’t like their partner, the study says.

The study includes responses from thousands of dog owners from across the country as well as scientific research on the different kinds of pet parents’ relationships they have with their dogs.

As a result, data says that the human-dog relationship is not much of an ownership but is more like kinship to most.

Rover’s data on a dog’s role in romance

One in four pet parents have brought their pet on a date.

Most dog people (65%) admitted to taking more photos of their dog than their significant other!

Almost half (47%) of those with a significant other admit they’d find it harder to leave their dog for a week than their human partner.

“Young Americans are less likely to be homeowners or parents than previous generations, but one category they lead in, is pet ownership. They shower their dogs with attention and splurge on expensive gifts because their dog is their best friend, and they want to be their dog’s best friend too,” said Brandie Gonzales, pet lifestyle expert for Rover. “Dog people are deeply concerned about their dog’s feelings and well-being. And we’re seeing that reflected in everything from how people name their dog to what they feed them, and the type of pet care they prefer.”

To review the comprehensive report findings, visit this link.