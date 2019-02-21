Basketball team loses in final seconds after fan throws stuffed animal onto court

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia loss to Mississippi State University in the final second of its Wednesday night game due to a technical foul assessed after a Bulldog fan tossed a stuffed animal onto the court.

The tech was assessed with 0.5 left in a tied game 67-67, according to CBS Sports.

After a made free throw in the by Mississippi State player Quinndary Weatherspoon, MSU would win 68-67.

A tweet by ESPN’s ‘Sports Center’, shows what happened in the final few seconds of the game.

In the clip, Tom Crean, UGA’s coach, took to the microphone at the game’s scores table to express his frustration with fans, and to further stop any object to be thrown onto the floor.

The game was played at the University of Georgia’s Stegeman Coliseum.