Ammonia pipe burst at Premium Pet Health in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Police have responded to an ammonia pipe burst that happened around noon Thursday at a Premium Pet Health.

The ammonia pipe busted inside the plant but was completely contained within the facility.

Employee’s have been evacuated for safety reasons. Currently, there are two reported employees with injuries due to the exposure.

The pipe has since been resolved with any further issues. Regional Hazmat team out of Portsmouth also responded to the scene.

