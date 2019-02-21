400 years ago, slaves arrived in Virginia; today, local historians celebrate untold stories

JAMESTOWN, Va. – It’s a story that began along the James River in 1619.

“We think about Jamestown sometimes being this place of beginning and this place of democracy starting,” said Mark Summer with Jamestown Rediscovery.

However, he added it was a very different start for some. This year marks the 400th year since the first enslaved Africans arrived on the Virginia Peninsula during the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Some were brought to Hampton; others were left in Jamestown.

“Walking into what would now be the homes and the spaces and places that they would now live,” National Park Service Deputy Superintendent Steven Williams said, “stripped of everything that they would have brought. It’s an untold story.”

Local historians said one of those stories involves an enslaved woman named Angela.

Jamestown Rediscovery and the National Park Service have spent recent years digging through the grounds of what’s now called the “Angela site.”

