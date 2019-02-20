× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Wintry mix to widespread rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A messy day… Expect scattered wintry mix showers this morning with rain, snow, sleet, and even freezing rain is possible at times. As temperatures climb from the 30s to the 40s we will see a switch to all rain by mid-morning. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. The highest potential for snow accumulation will be on the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula. Any snow accumulation will quickly melt with the switch to rain. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon with widespread rain. Rain will become more scattered late tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Today is just the begin of a soggy stretch. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with on and off rain showers through the day. Highs will warm to near 60. Highs will drop into the upper 40s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers.

Rain continues for the weekend. We will see another washout of a day on Saturday with cloudy skies and widespread rain. Highs will be near normal in the low 50s. Showers will continue for Sunday morning but should taper off by midday. Highs will warm to near 70 by Sunday afternoon with clearing skies.

Today: Cloudy, AM Wintry Mix, PM Rain, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: E 10-15G25

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Warmer. Highs near 60. Winds: W 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 20th

1947 Winter Storm: Richmond 4.5″ snow

