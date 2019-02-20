Ticket prices soaring for Wednesday’s Tar Heel$ vs. Blue Devil$ game

Trevon Duval of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the basket against North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DURHAM, NC – Duke and North Carolina’s campuses are separated by less than 10 miles. There’s a much bigger gap between Wednesday’s matchup and every other regular season college basketball game.

When the top-ranked Blue Devils host No. 8 UNC at a sold-out Cameron Indoor Stadium Wednesday, it will be one of the toughest tickets in sports. According to TickPick, a self-described secondary ticket marketplace, the get-in price for Duke’s matchup with North Carolina is $2,600, representing the cheapest possible ticket. The average listing price is significantly higher, at $4,011.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to head coach Roy Williams. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

As noted by Kevin Flaherty of 247Sports.com, all Duke games are hot tickets, but the get-in for North Carolina is more than double the get-in price for Duke’s next home game against Miami, which is currently $1,220.

According to NCAA.com, “Since the 1949-50 season, UNC has scored 13581 points against Duke and allowed 13559. That’s a difference of just 22 points over 179 games, or 0.1 per matchup.”

North Carolina vs. Duke is set for 9:00 p.m. tonight inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

