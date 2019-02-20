The latest music news with DJ Fountz from 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live

Posted 1:25 pm, February 20, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Fountz from 92.1 The Beat ( thebeatva.com) shares the latest news on Jussie Smollett's case, T.I.'s new song slamming boxer Floyd Mayweather for supporting Gucci after recent controversy and continuing allegations against R. Kelly.

