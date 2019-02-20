Sentara: CT lung screenings helping to catch early-stage cancer sooner

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sentara Healthcare says they’ve seen more cases of early-stage cancer caught in folks who have CT lung screenings.

Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, responsible for more deaths annually than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers combined.

The National Lung Screening Trial sponsored by the National Cancer Institute revealed that screening with low-dose CT scans can help find lung cancers earlier, leading to a higher cure rate.

By diagnosing lung cancer at an early stage, before it has spread, a patient has a better chance for successful treatment and survival.

In 2018, the Sentara Cancer Network performed more than 4,000 CT lung screenings, finding 65 cases of lung cancer.

Sentara says of the 65 patients, 63% were diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer, caught at the earliest stage when often the cancer does not present any symptoms. Nationally, only 30% of lung cancers are found at stage 1.

66-year-old Deborah Winder was referred to have a CT lung screening by her primary care physician. The screening revealed stage 1 lung cancer.

Winder had surgery to remove part of her lung in January and is now recovering. She’s also a breast cancer survivor and says she is grateful for the early detection tool. Winder’s sister passed away from a cancer that was caught only after it had spread through her body.

Cancers caught at stage 1 or 2 are considered early-detection.