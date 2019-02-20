Portsmouth police seek information after armed robbery at Family Dollar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit are searching for information regarding a commercial robbery.

A call at 8:56 p.m. on February 19 came in to Police communications informing them of a commercial robbery at the Family Dollar in the 3100 block of High Street.

A black male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and then demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot toward London Blvd.

The suspect is reported to be a black male, 5’11 to 6’0, medium build, wearing dark clothing and blue and white Nike shoes. No injuries were reported and the investigation is currently still going.

If you have any information about this or any crime in Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit their tips via the P3 Tips app found in the Google Play and App stores.

If a tipster’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.