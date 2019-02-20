Portsmouth police search for two men after armed robbery at gas station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit need information about an armed robbery that happened at a convenient store.

A call came in around 9:53 p.m. on February 19, to Police Communications informing them of an armed robbery at the Red Barn Convenience store in the 3900 block of Garwood Ave.

Two black male suspects entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. The suspects then fled on foot.

The first suspect is said to be a black male, 5’10, with a slim build, who was wearing dark clothing with red and white shoes. The second suspect is a black male, 5’10, medium build and was wearing dark clothing.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the investigation is currently ongoing. If you have any information about this or about any crime in Portsmouth, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

