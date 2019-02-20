Police investigating ‘possible threat’ at Henrico Co. school

HENRICO Co., Va. (WTVR) – A “possible threat” at a Glen Allen school prompted a massive police presence along Mountain Road in Henrico County Wednesday afternoon, CBS 6 in Richmond reports.

Police were called to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Mountain Road just after 3 p.m.

Officials with Henrico County Public Schools said officers received a call of a possible threat involving the Academy at Virginia Randolph.

“While we have not received word of anyone being hurt, or, located anyone who appears to be a threat, police are still on campus, going room-by-room to make sure our students and staff are safe,” Principal Jesse Casey said.

Officials said police set up a “parent reunification area” at St. Peter’s Church accessible from the Route 1 side of Mountain Road because parents cannot come to the school.

Sources told WTVR reporter Jon Burkett that they do not believe there was an active shooter at the school, but officers are doing a sweep as a precaution.

More than six dozen officers are assigned to this call, according to those sources.

“This is a very serious situation out here,” Burkett said.

Henrico Police said there are currently no reported injuries and no confirmed reports of gunfire. They are continuing to investigate the situation.

UPDATE: We are on scene at Virginia Randolph investigating reports of an active shooter. At this time there are no reported injuries and no confirmed reports of gun fire. We are continuing to investigate. Family Reunification Area at St. Peters Baptist at 2040 Mountain Road. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) February 20, 2019

The school district said there is no evidence of a weapon that’s been used and that Virginia Randolph is working on a dismissal plan.

An update for Virginia Randolph: "@HenricoPolice continue to look over the campus, they’ve gone door-to-door, and so far no one’s been hurt, and there’s no evidence that a weapon’s been used. While police are still on campus, we are also working on a dismissal plan." pic.twitter.com/S58X5mgnWX — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) February 20, 2019

