Overcoming; Local man inspires others after losing both legs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 61-year-old Felix Rodriguez rides around the Kempsville Rec Center helping others with their workouts and health.

He is a diabetic and lost his leg years ago, then an accident at a construction job took his other leg. Rodriguez said he was 85 pounds heavier than he is today, depressed and even suicidal but losing both legs hasn’t stopped him.

“I do a mile without my legs. Just all upper body,” Rodriguez said.

The New York native served in the Navy for four years and then worked commercial construction. He says he stopped on a sheet rock screw and got gangrene then years later had another accident and lost his second leg.

“You’re so embarrassed of it. You don’t know how people are going to see you,” Rodriguez explained.

Felix says he was depressed, and he spoke with a friend over the phone who told him to get out of the house. “He said stop feeling sorry for yourself. You were military right and I was like yeah he said will start acting like it.”

That’s when he went to the oceanfront and started to ride his wheelchair up and down the boardwalk.

Hear Rodriguez’s inspirational story and how he not only overcame his depression but is helping others too Wednesday night on News 3 at 11.