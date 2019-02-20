North Carolina to adopt the REAL ID Act, protect against identity fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. – A new technology that will protect from identity fraud by making sure people have a driver license in only one state at a time is going to be used by The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

NCDMV will use the State-to-State Verification Service to confirm a person’s identity and driving history from other states starting February 25.

The service, which is outlined in the federal REAL ID Act, requires a person to have only one driver license or ID card in one state at a time.

With State-to-State, NCDMV can determine if applicants already have a driver license or ID card in another state and verify important driving information like suspended licenses.

After a North Carolina driver license or ID card is issued, any out-of-state issuance will be canceled. If an applicant does not want to cancel the out-of-state issuance, they will not be issued a North Carolina driver license or ID card.

All existing North Carolina driver license and ID card issuances will be checked for duplicate issuances in the 21 states already participating in the program. More states are expected to join the program through 2022. NCDMV estimates more than 210,000 North Carolina customers have duplicate issuances in other states.

NCDMV will reconcile duplicate issuances with each state using the service to determine which issuance will be canceled. The state with the most recent issuance will hold the valid license or ID card.

All N.C. driver license offices will be closed on Saturday in order to update the NCDMV system for State-to-State implementation. Online driver services will be unavailable 7 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Currently, the following states are using the service:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Idaho

Iowa

Indiana

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

For more information on State-to-State, click here.