No charges sought after 2015 death of mentally ill Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney office released an open letter Wednesday about inmate Jamychael Mitchell’s death, stating that no charges will be filed against correctional officers involved.

“We are still missing a great deal of information that would make clear whether probable cause exists to charge specific persons for specific events and whether an affirmative defense applies; however, without the aforementioned information, no charges can be sought at this time. Our efforts in obtaining more information from the remaining eight witnesses, including the most vital witness employed by NaphCare, have been met with resistance and obstacles,” said the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney office in the report.

In all, 16 correctional officers, labeled Officer A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, where mentioned without a first name or last name in the report. All denied allegations of abuse and mistreatment toward Mitchell.

24-year-old Jamycheal Mitchell was found dead in his cell on August 19, 2015, after EMS staff discovered he was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Mitchell died of probable cardiac arrhythmia accompanying wasting syndrome of unknown etiology, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mitchell was arrested in April 2015 for stealing $5 worth of food from a Portsmouth convenience store and was awaiting a bed at a mental health hospital thanks to an order from a judge.

However, after Mitchell’s death, an investigation by a state health agency discovered that order never made it into the right hands. Instead, investigators discovered the order sat in a file drawer for weeks and was only rediscovered five days after he died.

A letter stating the judge’s order was allegedly mailed and faxed to the hospital in May. There is no record the hospital received the this order, according to the nearly 30 page document.

In a fax on July 31, a judge “mandated” his order that Mitchell be sent to the hospital. The fax wasn’t discovered until after Mitchell’s death, the report says. An employee from Eastern State Hospital told investigators she found the cover letter of the order in her desk on August 24, five days after Mitchell’s death. The employee, whose name is redacted in the report, was “astonished and distraught” to find the cover letter, according to the report.

“Jamycheal died a wretched death alone in a Hampton Roads Regional Jail cell,” said an attorney for Mitchell’s family, Mark J. Krudys, in a statement to News 3. “His family is especially haunted by the images of his final days in the cell. I personally cannot think of a greater priority for the Commonwealth than to ensure that circumstances like this never happen again.”

In addition, a staff member from Hampton Roads Regional Jail on July 31 that an evaluation be done on Mitchell to determine whether he could be hospitalized involuntarily. The evaluation wasn’t done, according to the report.

Along with the detailed report that said no charges will be filed against correctional officers, the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney office has proposed Jamycheal’s Law (Va. Code § 18.2-369.1).

According to the report, the proposed law states that it shall not be a defense that a responsible person acted in accordance with the informed consent of an incapacitated person when the incapacitated person is confined in a local, regional, or state correctional facility and the incapacitated person (a) is the subject of a competency restoration order by a court of competent jurisdiction; or (b) has been diagnosed with a serious mental illness.

“Incarcerated persons with serious mental illnesses like Jamycheal Mitchell are often helpless to carry out their own wishes. They sometimes cannot communicate clearly or understand the complexities of medical and mental health decision-making. We call upon the General Assembly to make a strong statement that what happened to Jamycheal Mitchell should never happen again in this Commonwealth by creating a clear statutory definition of serious mental illness. We further implore the General Assembly to remove the shield of informed consent from those who are responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of society’s most vulnerable members and urge the passage of proposed,” said the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney office in its statement.

