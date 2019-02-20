It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

Posted 11:52 am, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, February 20, 2019

Pet lovers, this is your time – February 20 is National Pet Day!

Whether they have fur, feathers or scales, it’s a wonderful day to show your pet some extra love.

To celebrate, here are a few fun pet facts from Animal Medical Clinic:

  • Every dog has a unique nose print with no two alike.
  • Cats have no collarbone, which is one reason they are so flexible.
  • Starfish do not have a brain.
  • Cats have over one hundred vocal sounds, while dogs have about ten!

