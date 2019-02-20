It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

Pet lovers, this is your time – February 20 is National Pet Day!

Whether they have fur, feathers or scales, it’s a wonderful day to show your pet some extra love.

Send us a picture of you and your pet to pics@wtkr.com or submit them through our website!

To celebrate, here are a few fun pet facts from Animal Medical Clinic:

Every dog has a unique nose print with no two alike.

Cats have no collarbone, which is one reason they are so flexible.

Starfish do not have a brain.

Cats have over one hundred vocal sounds, while dogs have about ten!