Is there a link between marijuana usage, depression and suicide in teens? Researchers at ODU say yes

NORFOLK, Va. – Researchers at Old Dominion University say they have found a link between marijuana usage, depression and suicide in teens.

Narketta Sparkman-Key, associate professor of Counseling & Human Services, says there are a growing number of teens in the black community dying because of suicide. It’s for reasons like this that she spends a lot of time researching mental health.

Dr. Key will be holding an event tonight to talk about the warning signs of depression.

News 3 reporter Erin Miller will be in attendance and have a recap of Dr. Key’s findings tonight at 11.