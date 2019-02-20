Is there a link between marijuana usage, depression and suicide in teens? Researchers at ODU say yes

NORFOLK, Va. – Researchers at Old Dominion University say they have found a link between marijuana usage, depression and suicide in teens.

Narketta Sparkman-Key, associate professor of Counseling & Human Services, says there are a growing number of teens in the black community dying because of suicide. It’s for reasons like this that she spends a lot of time researching mental health.

