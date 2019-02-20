House Oversight Committee says Michael Cohen will testify publicly in February

The House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday that it has rescheduled Michael Cohen’s public hearing for 10 a.m. on February 27.

“I am pleased to announce that Michael Cohen’s public testimony before the Oversight Committee is back on, despite efforts by some to intimidate his family members and prevent him from appearing,” said Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat who’s the chairman of the committee, in a news release. “Congress has an obligation under the Constitution to conduct independent and robust oversight of the Executive Branch, and this hearing is one step in that process.”

Cohen was initially scheduled to testify in front of the committee on February 7 but that appearance was canceled by Cohen and his legal team, citing “threats against his family.”

He also later canceled planned closed-door testimony in front of the House Senate Intelligence committees.