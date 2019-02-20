Franklin neighbors report gunshots, police find man shot in leg

FRANKLIN, Va. – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened February 19 around 11 p.m.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Bruce Street. When police got there they found a 31-year-old Franklin man with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Officers said because of the victim’s level of intoxication, officers were unable to obtain much information. The victim was taken to an area trauma hospital for treatment.

Before police got the gunshot victim report, officers had been dispatched to the Bruce Street area in reference to multiple gunshots being fired.

After checking the area, officers did not locate any victims or property damage. Residents in the area confirmed hearing gunshots.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.