Franklin man sentenced to over 8 years in prison following weapons, drug bust

FRANKLIN, Va. – Loron Daquan Barnes will serve over 8 years in prison after being sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.

Barnes will also have five years of supervised release after his time in prison.

According to court documents, the sentencing for Barnes came after he faced four charges, all in relation to weapons possession and drug distribution on April 17, 2018.

The drug mixture and substance that he was charged for distributing included a detectable amount of heroin, according to court documents.

Two of the four charges that Barnes faced were dismissed due to a plea deal.