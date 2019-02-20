Detectives searching for man who robbed Portsmouth Wells Fargo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit say a man robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon, and they need your help finding him.

Police were notified of a bank robbery in progress at the Wells Fargo in the 5700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 2:25 p.m.

Authorities say a black male – wearing dark clothing, a multicolored “Nets” hat and glasses – entered the bank and demanded money by passing a note to the teller. He then fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app or online here.

