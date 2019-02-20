Crate and Barrel issues recall for holiday milk bottles due to laceration hazard

Crate and Barrel has issued a recall for its Holiday Bear Acrylic Milk Bottles, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

The commission said the removable plastic straw that comes with the bottle can crack or break, creating a potential laceration hazard. About 17,000 units have been recalled.

The clear acrylic bottle is 5.5 inches tall and 2.75 inches wide at the base. A picture of a bear in a red sweater is printed on the wide part of the bottle.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the bottles and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund.

The CPSC has received only one report of the straw breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The bottles were sold at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online from August-November 2018 for about $5 each.

The recall number is 19-068.

