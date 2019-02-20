Celebrating culinary culture with Black Restaurant Week on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We speak with Lakesha Brown-Renfro and Walter Ricks from the Black Owned Restaurant Association about their efforts to unite culture and flavor during Black History Month with a week-long culinary adventure dedicated to experiencing Hampton Roads' black-owned restaurants.

Plus, the chef whips up a delicious shrimp and grits platter that is regularly served at Wing Bistro in Hampton.

Black Restaurant Week will be going on from February 17th - 23rd in Hampton Roads. For more information and to view participating restaurants visit hamptonroadsbrw.com.