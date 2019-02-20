1 dead after two vehicle collision in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A two vehicle collision in Virginia Beach has now left one man dead.

​On Tuesday at around 3 p.m., a 2011 Hyundai Coupe was traveling eastbound in the 5400 block of Shore Drive. At the same time, a 2018 Volvo was traveling westbound in the 5400 block of Shore Drive attempting to turn left across the eastbound lane when it was impacted by the Hyundai Coupe.

The impact sent both vehicles into a spin. The Volvo came to rest off the roadway with significant damage to the passenger side. The Hyundai rotated and came to rest in the roadway.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the 2018 Volvo died Wednesday morning as a result of the injuries​ sustained in this crash.

Upon investigation, it was reported that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

This case remains under investigation by members of the department's Fatal Crash Team. There is no further information at this time.