Virginia woman on new season of ‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’

ASHBURN, Va. – An Ashburn, Virginia, woman will be on the upcoming season of 'Survivor: Edge of Extinction.'

Originally from Fairfax, Virginia, Reem Daly works in sales and describes her self as inquisitive, tenacious and energetic.

Daly will be a part of the Manu Tribe and is 46-years-old.

So why does Daly think she will “survive” Survivor?

“My social game is amazing and although I am honest to a fault, I know when to chill. I’ve been watching since 2000—I trust no one. Words mean zero to me. Actions speak louder,” said Daly in an interview with CBS.

