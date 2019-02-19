Virginia Beach volunteer makes tax season a breeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Even in a library, it's hard for a broadcaster to be quiet.

But when your award winner volunteers here, things are going to get loud.

We surprised Sandra at the Virginia Beach Central Public Library to give her the award.

"Wait, wait wait," Sandra said jokingly. "In a quiet voice."

In my excitement, I forgot my manners, but Sandra didn't forget - and she didn't realize the award was for her!

She’s been a volunteer facilitator at the library with the AARP tax-aid program for 10 years since retiring from Lillian Vernon, and she’s one of the few people who actually looks forward to tax season!

In addition to giving her a News 3 People Taking Action award, our community partner, Southern Bank, also surprised her with a $300 Visa gift card.

When asked why she does it, Sandra said it's because she loves people and "they tell me that I love to talk, so I'm in the right place."

For 10 years straight, Jimmy Joyner has been driving from Norfolk to chat with his buddy Sandra and have his taxes done.

What do they talk about?

"Nothing, really," Sandra replied, joking that it's "classified information."

"She just makes it such a joy to do your taxes," he told us. "It's something you gotta do anyway, so you might as well enjoy it."

From the start of tax season in January through mid-April, Sandra and other AARP volunteers help more than 3,500 people get their present to uncle Sam wrapped up - all with a smile!

Who would have thought that doing your taxes would be this much fun?

"Oh, I know," said Jimmy. "She’s just a trip!”

And the AARP is looking for volunteers! If you'd like to help, call 1-888-227-7669.

Do you know someone who's worthy of a People Taking Action award? Click here to nominate them!