Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Snow and rain moving in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking snow and several days of rain… Today will be nice but much cooler. Highs will only reach the low 40s today, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today, with more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. It will be breezy again today with north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with rain/snow showers moving in after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 30 overnight to Wednesday morning.

We will see rain and snow showers Wednesday morning. As temperatures warm up we will switch to all rain from mid-morning to midday. Snow accumulation will range from 0” to 1”; closer to 1” for areas to the north and west, closer to 0” for areas to the south and east. Any snow accumulation will quickly melt as we switch to rain. Highs will warm to near 50 by Wednesday afternoon with widespread rain.

Clouds and rain showers will continue for the end of the work week and weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Today: Clouds Building In, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Snow Overnight. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, AM Rain/Snow, PM Rain, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: E 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 19th

1979 Winter Weather: Heavy Snow interior Virginia

2012 Snow: 3 to 5″ across South Central VA

