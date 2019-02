Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Under The Trestle" tells the story of perhaps the most compelling Virginia murder case of the 20th century. We talk with local author Ron Peterson about the growing hope that publicity from the book will help find the victim’s remains, which have not been discovered despite a 38-year search.

"Under the Trestle" is available at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon. For more information visit underthetrestle.com.